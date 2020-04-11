Milado Kick-start the year with an impressive entry as he dishes out a brand new ladies anthem which he titled “Abena“. The song ‘Abena’ features the Street-raving act ‘TrazyX‘ Who recently released a smashed hit featuring Teni.

His previously released single is “Olowo” which he features Murphy McCarthy, is still rocking our playlist and here he blesses our speakers with a brand new banger.

The song is a certified ladies anthem which is sure to take over your playlist. “Abena” was produced by Chechdaproducer, Mixed and masted by STGthaprodigy.

Enjoy!

DOWNLOAD: Milado ft. TrazyX - Abena (9.1 MiB, 18 hits)