360HawtMusicNewsSingles/April 24, 2020/Ghostavo 360 /No Comment/5577 views 360Hawt: Konga X Slimcase X Mr Real – High Tensionshare on:FacebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Linked InEmailSend to Email Address:Your NameYour Email AddressEmail check failed, please try againCancelKonga unveils a brand new record titled “High Tension”, which he features Slimcase & Mr Real. The song was produced by Rhaffy, mixed and mastered by ace sound engineer, Indomix. Tags:High TensionKongaMr RealSlimcase previous article360Hawt: Rexxie ft. Naira Marley – Mofoti Ghostavo 360Submissions to:- 360nobsmedia@gmail.com Related Postsshare Entertainment News/April 20, 2020 /No Comment ‘Giving Girls Money To Act A Fool’ – Ice Prince Reacts To MC Galaxy, Slimcase’s Instagram Liveshare 360 Fresh/February 21, 2020 /No Comment VIDEO: Ajura – Dangbanagba ft. SlimcaseTECNO Picks Campus Reps in the Spark 4 Talent Hunt Grand FinaleThe Stars of TECNO’s Talent Hunt Are Finally Ready to Party with Slimcase and Victor ADMUSIC: Ajura – Dangbanagba ft. SlimcaseMUSIC: Slimcase ft. Zlatan – Pongilah Leave a Response Cancel replyCommentName Email This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.