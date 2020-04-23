360Hawt: Khalid & Disclosure – Know Your Worth (Remix) ft. Davido, Tems

Khalid & Disclosure slowly tap into the African Mighty music genre (Afrobeat) as they dish out the remix to the hit single “Know Your Worth“.

The remix features Nigerian Heavyweight ‘Davido‘ and ‘Tems‘.

Listen and Enjoy!

