360HawtMusicNewsSingles/April 23, 2020/Ghostavo 360 /No Comment/6460 views 360Hawt: Khalid & Disclosure – Know Your Worth (Remix) ft. Davido, Temsshare on:FacebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Linked InEmailSend to Email Address:Your NameYour Email AddressEmail check failed, please try againCancelKhalid & Disclosure slowly tap into the African Mighty music genre (Afrobeat) as they dish out the remix to the hit single “Know Your Worth“. The remix features Nigerian Heavyweight ‘Davido‘ and ‘Tems‘. Listen and Enjoy! Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading...Tags:DavidoDisclosureKhalidKnow Your WorthremixTems previous articleMUSIC: Ola Ogrin – Odumeje Ft. Oteganext articleCOVID-19: NLC Writes President Buhari On Extension Of Lockdown Ghostavo 360Submissions to:- 360nobsmedia@gmail.com Related Postsshare Entertainment News/April 23, 2020 /No Comment “Many Women Lose Their Senses While Waiting For One Man, Stop Wasting Your Time”- Davido’s Fiancee, Chioma Writesshare Entertainment News/April 22, 2020 /No Comment Khalid Announces Release Date And Snippet For (KYW Remix) Which Features Davido & TemsDavido’s fiancée, Chioma, recovers from COVID-19MUSIC: Dremo ft. Davido – MabelVideo: HarrySong Ft. Davido – Bum Bum Bum (Animation)Davido Set To Change The Life Of A Fan For Naming Baby After Him Leave a Response Cancel replyCommentName Email This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.