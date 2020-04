Kevin Gates unveils a brand new single which he titled “Wetty”. Kevin Gates previewed this song last week, when Young Chop was in the thick of it, sending shots out to any and all relevant industry people and fanning the flame with follow-up social media antics.

The song has a line directed at Chop, with Gates rapping, “My heart goes out to Young Chop and the industry, they gon’ blackball him.” Chop’s response to it was not so empathetic.