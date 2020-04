Fawazzy is back with a new single which serves as a follow up to his recently featured released hit single titled “Vow” by Skeeny. “Vow” serves as another love-massive energy and vibe single which Fawazzy and Skeeny delivered well on.

Not slowing with releases, Mr Jailer “Fawazzy” unveils another studio effort to help Ease the Quarantine Boredom. The song was prod by Double G. https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Fawazzy-Karashika.mp3

DOWNLOAD: Fawazzy - Karashika (7.7 MiB, 17 hits)