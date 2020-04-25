360Hawt: Bankulli x Wurld – Gbemiro (Prod. Nonso Amadi)

Grammy-nominated star “Bankulli”, is a Nigerian singer and songwriter. Born in Lagos, his work as a talent manager has increased his influence across both Afrobeats and Afropop across the world. Bankulli releases a brand song dubbed “Gbemiro” with special assist from Wurld. This a conscious song produced by Nonso Amadi, tagged AfroSpiritual. ThisIsWurld murdered this record with his special gifted voice.

“Gbemiro” (a Yoruba word referring to Lift & Uphold Me) is a spiritual song that comes with a special message & prayers.

