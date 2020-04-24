360Hawt: Akon & WizKid – Escape

Senegalese-American singer, songwriter, record producer ‘Akon’ finally unveils his brand new anticipated single which he features the Nigerian Finest ‘Wizkid’.

The new single is titled “Escape”, and it features best verses from Wiz and Akon.

