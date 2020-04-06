Due to the Quarantine and lack of vibes Cos of the fear of the virus, the Afrobeat sensation “Slimice” brings you his debut Ep titled VibesAndVirus. It Features: Mrlin ,Thriller odi, Greengod. Production credits: Poposky, Brunowizzy, Skbaddest, Mixed and Mastered: deobeats and Fire.. Stay Safe and Vibe!!

TRACKLIST:

1.

DOWNLOAD: Slimice - VIibes And Virus (EP) (6.3 MiB, 9 hits)

2.

DOWNLOAD: Slimice - Amaka (6.1 MiB, 9 hits)

3.

DOWNLOAD: Slimice - Bam Bam (4.5 MiB, 10 hits)

4.

DOWNLOAD: Slimice - RunAhway (remix) ft Green god (9.5 MiB, 10 hits)