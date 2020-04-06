360Downloads: Slimice – VIibes And Virus (EP)

Due to the Quarantine and lack of vibes Cos of the fear of the virus, the Afrobeat sensation “Slimice” brings you his debut Ep titled VibesAndVirus. It Features: Mrlin ,Thriller odi, Greengod. Production credits: Poposky, Brunowizzy, Skbaddest, Mixed and Mastered: deobeats and Fire.. Stay Safe and Vibe!!

TRACKLIST:

1.

  Slimice - VIibes And Virus (EP)


2.

  Slimice - Amaka


3.

  Slimice - Bam Bam


4.

  Slimice - RunAhway (remix) ft Green god

