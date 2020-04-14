The very much anticipated EP album by Psychic, titled No Genre has finally been released. The Album has genres ranging from Afro-fusion, Gqom, Afrobeats to Trapsoul. It also has tracks that feature sensational artists Zlatan, YBNL Princess Temmie Ovwasa, Martinsfeelz and Mohbad on the project. He has also got Ajeonthemix, Verbmusic, and Mansa Jabulani working on some tracks.

Kindly Download, Listen and Enjoy

GET ON DIGITAL STORES HERE

