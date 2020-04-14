360Downloads: Psychic – No Genre (EP)

share on:

The very much anticipated EP album by Psychic, titled No Genre has finally been released. The Album has genres ranging from Afro-fusion, Gqom, Afrobeats to Trapsoul. It also has tracks that feature sensational artists Zlatan, YBNL Princess Temmie Ovwasa, Martinsfeelz and Mohbad on the project. He has also got Ajeonthemix, Verbmusic, and Mansa Jabulani working on some tracks.
Kindly Download, Listen and Enjoy

DOWNLOAD Psychic – No Genre (EP) ZIP

GET ON DIGITAL STORES HERE

Tags:No GenrePsychic
Ghostavo 360

Ghostavo 360

Submissions to:- 360nobsmedia@gmail.com

Related Posts

share
  • /

share
  • /

Leave a Response

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.