Mayorkun unveils a Full-force Remixes to his previous smash-hit single which gained much attention.

The “Geng Remix EP” houses 4 tracks comprising of 3 remixes (Naija remix, Africa remix and UK remix) and his previously released his single dubbed “Geng.”

The project features M.I Abaga, Vector, Ycee, Sinzu, Kwesi Arthur, Riky Rick, Rayvanny, Innoss B, Ms Banks and Russ. Production credit goes to the highly talented Beats by Que.

1.

DOWNLOAD: Mayorkun – Geng (4.0 MiB, 560 hits)

2.

DOWNLOAD: Mayorkun ft. M.I Abaga, Vector, Sinzu & Ycee - Geng Naija (Remix) (3.8 MiB, 29 hits)

3.

DOWNLOAD: Mayorkun - Geng Africa Remix ft. Kwesi Arthur, Riky Rick, Rayvanny & Innoss B) (3.7 MiB, 23 hits)

4.

DOWNLOAD: Mayorkun - Geng UK Remix ft. Ms Banks & Russ (2.5 MiB, 23 hits)