Rising Nigerian Singer and Songwriter ‘Lifeofbishop‘ unveils a brand new phase of his studio effort compiled and served chilled for listening Pleasure.

“Lifeofbishop” has sure placed some standard of music delivery as he promises more Hear-Buzzing single proved on his new project dubbed “Life Of Bishop“.

The project “Life Of Bishop” which consists of four (4) solid tracks, sees the rising singer on a wavy level.

Stream, Listen, and enjoy!