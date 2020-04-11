360Downloads: Kris Hans – Vibes & Chill (EP)

share on:

Fast rising Canadian based Nigerian singer/songwriter; Kris Hans finally comes through with his highly anticipated sophomore extended play titled; “Vibes & Chill”.

As part of the new wave of Nigerian acts bringing a change to the acceptance of Afrobeats worldwide, Kris Hans has consistently proven that he’s adept at his craft.

The EP which contains different genres of Afro-fusion, R & B and Caribbean sounds, goes a lot to show how versatile Kris Hans is, the project features Jinmi Abduls, 4EB, Oviethecreator & Duggie.

Art direction/creative design: Tobi Johnson, A & R: Tobi Olayisade. Exec Prod: Chris Dimkpa

Download, Listen & Support Good Music!!!

DOWNLOAD VIBES & CHILL EP

 

 

Tags:Kris HansVibes & Chill
Ghostavo 360

Ghostavo 360

Submissions to:- 360nobsmedia@gmail.com

Leave a Response

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.