Ike Chuks (pronounced Iyke Chooks) is a UK-born Nigerian rapper/singer with a selection of previously released singles and project. With a career birthed in London, the rapper has carved a niche for himself with a unique style of storytelling in pidgin English, his native Igbo language as well as proper English. He has previously recorded collaborations with acts like Ycee, Moelogo, Krishane and Dotman, for his biggest release yet. This ingenious and original niche has given birth to an outstanding extended play titled “Igbotic”.

“Igbotic” is the rapper’s second body of work, and sees him performing to the best of his strengths; a very catchy mix of U.K Afro Swing, delivered in Afropop blend of English, pidgin and Igbo language. On the extended play “Igbotic”, Ike Chuks can be heard demystifying a popular stereotype about people from the Igbo tribe, one of Nigeria’s ethnic groups, by making resonating music in his own unique Igbo style.

This symmetry in creativity and artiste branding, is very evident in the warm green theme colours of the project, as the colour green represents one of Nigeria’s main exports, agriculture, as well as doubles as the country’s official colour. The 5-track E.P which features collaborations from contemporary music acts has the hallmarks of a modern cultural reset.

STREAM/DOWNLOAD – https://album.link/i/ 1501070205

Igbotic Tracklist

1 What Happened To Kate

2 Ego ft. Mystro

3 Never Been

4 Money ft. Boj

5 Fire