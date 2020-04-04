Talented Ghanaian record producer GuiltyBeatz presents a brand new EP, titled ‘Different’. The EP is a 6 track offering, and it’s the producer and disk jockey’s debut project.

Boasting features by JoeBoy, Nonso Amadi, Mr Eazi, J. Derobie, Cina Soul, Moonchild Sanelly and more, the EP has on board a diverse crop of artists from around Africa, who all bring their unique styles and sounds to the table.

Entirely produced by GuiltyBeatz himself, the Banku Music in-house producer shows his production skills by dishing out not just his signature afrobeats dance anthems, but lush South African rhythms as well.

One of the songs has been previously released as a single, “Iyabo” featuring Falz and Joey B.

‘Different’ is a very well put together package of infectious rhythms and melodies, and we can’t get enough of it!