It is therefore the universal pandemic season and everyone has to stay indoor, people are therefore finding it more boring listening to the conventional songs they listen to everywhere, and now we have to take you back listening to the vibes of the Reggae Legends to kill these boredom.

DJ Yomc has therefore presented to you the Classic Reggae Mix, this is extremely stocked and you cant wait to Jam It.

DOWNLOAD HERE

Tracklist

1. Bob Marley – Redemption Song

2. Lucky Dube – Romeo

3. Bob Marley – Is This Love

4. Mc Lyte – Jammin

5. Bob Marley – Boffalo Soldier

6. Bob Marley – Crazy Baldhead

7. Bob Marley – Zimbabwe

8. Bob Marley – Africa Unite

9. Lucky Dube – Mickey Mouse

10. Lucky Dube – Its Not Easy

11. Bob Marley – Positive Vibration

12. Lucky Dube – Group Area Act

13. Burning Spear – Rock & Roll

14. Koffee – Throne

15. Eric Donaldson – Sweet Jamaica

16. Eric Donaldson – Sweet Jamaica(2)

17. Lucky Dube – Cant Blame You

18. Eric Donaldson – More Love

19. Bob Marley – Roots Rock Reggae

20. Bob Marley – Survival

21. Bob Marley – Iron Lion Zion

22. Eric Donaldson – No Longer On The Ball

23. Eric Donaldson – The Price

24. Lucky Dube – Crazy

25. Eric Donaldson – Land Of My Birth

26. Bob Marley – War

27. Bob Marley – Everything’s Gonna Be Alright

28. Lucky Dube – Up With Hope

29. Bob Marley – One Love

30. Burning Spear – Not Guilty

31. Lucky Dube – Jah Live

32. Burning Spear – Columbus

33. Burnaboy – Smoke Some Weed

34. Bob Marley – Chant Down Babylon

35. Lucky Dube – Respect

36. Burning Spear – Freeman

37. Eric Donaldson – Right On Time

38. Rihanna – Man Down

39. Burning Spear – Hey Dready

40. Koffee – Raggamuffin

41. Bob Marley – No Woman No Cry

42. Lucky Dube – Prisoner

43. Koffee – Burning

44. Burning Spear – They Cant

45. Lucky Dube – Back To My Root

46. Burning Spear – We Feel It

47. Lucky Dube – Remember Me

48. Bob Marleys – Bad Boys

49. Vybz Kartel – Happy Pum Pum

50. Kranium – Nobody Has To Know

51. Popcaan – Mad Me

52. Vybz Kartel – Never Stay Around

53. I-Octane – Hurt By Friends

54. Christopher – I’m A Big Deal

55. Dexta Daps – 7Eleven

56. Burning Spear – Love For Who I Am

57. Burning Spear – Identity

58. Jidenna Ft. Kendrick Lamar – Classic Man

59. Koffee – Rapture

60. Jahmiel – Where Were U

61. Burning Spear – Changes

62. Bob Marley – Could You Be Loved

63. Lucky Dube – Different Colours

DOWNLOAD HERE