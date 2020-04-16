It is therefore the universal pandemic season and everyone has to stay indoor, people are therefore finding it more boring listening to the conventional songs they listen to everywhere, and now we have to take you back listening to the vibes of the Reggae Legends to kill these boredom.
DJ Yomc has therefore presented to you the Classic Reggae Mix, this is extremely stocked and you cant wait to Jam It.
Tracklist
1. Bob Marley – Redemption Song
2. Lucky Dube – Romeo
3. Bob Marley – Is This Love
4. Mc Lyte – Jammin
5. Bob Marley – Boffalo Soldier
6. Bob Marley – Crazy Baldhead
7. Bob Marley – Zimbabwe
8. Bob Marley – Africa Unite
9. Lucky Dube – Mickey Mouse
10. Lucky Dube – Its Not Easy
11. Bob Marley – Positive Vibration
12. Lucky Dube – Group Area Act
13. Burning Spear – Rock & Roll
14. Koffee – Throne
15. Eric Donaldson – Sweet Jamaica
16. Eric Donaldson – Sweet Jamaica(2)
17. Lucky Dube – Cant Blame You
18. Eric Donaldson – More Love
19. Bob Marley – Roots Rock Reggae
20. Bob Marley – Survival
21. Bob Marley – Iron Lion Zion
22. Eric Donaldson – No Longer On The Ball
23. Eric Donaldson – The Price
24. Lucky Dube – Crazy
25. Eric Donaldson – Land Of My Birth
26. Bob Marley – War
27. Bob Marley – Everything’s Gonna Be Alright
28. Lucky Dube – Up With Hope
29. Bob Marley – One Love
30. Burning Spear – Not Guilty
31. Lucky Dube – Jah Live
32. Burning Spear – Columbus
33. Burnaboy – Smoke Some Weed
34. Bob Marley – Chant Down Babylon
35. Lucky Dube – Respect
36. Burning Spear – Freeman
37. Eric Donaldson – Right On Time
38. Rihanna – Man Down
39. Burning Spear – Hey Dready
40. Koffee – Raggamuffin
41. Bob Marley – No Woman No Cry
42. Lucky Dube – Prisoner
43. Koffee – Burning
44. Burning Spear – They Cant
45. Lucky Dube – Back To My Root
46. Burning Spear – We Feel It
47. Lucky Dube – Remember Me
48. Bob Marleys – Bad Boys
49. Vybz Kartel – Happy Pum Pum
50. Kranium – Nobody Has To Know
51. Popcaan – Mad Me
52. Vybz Kartel – Never Stay Around
53. I-Octane – Hurt By Friends
54. Christopher – I’m A Big Deal
55. Dexta Daps – 7Eleven
56. Burning Spear – Love For Who I Am
57. Burning Spear – Identity
58. Jidenna Ft. Kendrick Lamar – Classic Man
59. Koffee – Rapture
60. Jahmiel – Where Were U
61. Burning Spear – Changes
62. Bob Marley – Could You Be Loved
63. Lucky Dube – Different Colours