After several editions of the 360Nobs Monthly Mixtapes, our official DJ rebranded a new copy of the newly tunes dropped during the Quarantine(Stay At Home) period, by our famous musicians in African combining the SA Pop, Ghanian Pop and most especially 9ja Pop, fixing all this together brings about a Mighty drop from the so called popular DJ, DJ Yomc aka Tha Cue Ultimator where he explains that the Mix is Spiritual, Electrical and Streetful.

DOWNLOAD HERE

Tracklist

1. Simi – Duduke

2. Wizkid Ft. London – Electric

3. Demmie Vee – Vini Vidi Vici

4. Joeboy – Call

5. Irockclassic Ft. Peruzzi & Dremo – Quarantime

6. Darkovibes Ft. Peruzzi – Fa Me Me

7. Danny S – Prayer

8. Peruzzi Ft. Not3s – Reason

9. Tekno – Kata

10. Yemi Alade Ft. Angelique Kidjo – Sekere

11. DJ Maphorisa Ft. Kabza De Small & Mystro – Phumelela

12. Boohle Ft. ThackzinDJ & Teejay – Memeza

13. Lani – Falling

14. DJ Maphorisa Ft. Kabza De Small & Arienne Foo – Nguwe

15. Mayorkun – Of Lagos

16. Jhybo – Shi Gege

17. Guiltybeatz Ft. Joeboy – No Love

18. De Mthuda Ft. Mhaw Keys – Shona Malanga

19. Samklef – Indoor Party

20. Krizbeatz Ft. Tekno & Teni – Hit Adm Remix

21. Naira Marley Ft. Cblvck & Mohbad – Dido Lobo

22. Dremo Ft. Naira Marley – Konjinaba

23. Bella Shmurda – Colodia Drive Us

24. Rema – Dumebi (Major Lazer Remix)

25. DJ Tira Ft. NaakMusiQ & DJ Clock – SuperHero

26. Supta Ft. NaakMusiQ & DJ Tira – Super Sonic

27. DJ TMix – Marlians Dance Beat

28. Winnie Khumalo – Phezulu

29. Professional – Otiko Beat

30. Dladla Mshunqisi Ft. J Something & Beast – Samba Nabo

31. Oladips – Kwaratine

32. DJ Shimza Ft. Mishka – African Woman

33. Shimza – Eminence

34. DJ MoreMuzic – Undertaker(Ghost Mode)

35. Danny S – Oma Mad

36. Professional – Maru Beat

37. Rexxie – Marlian Riddim

38. Babes Wodumo Ft. Mampintsha – Corona

39. Professional – Awon Omo

40. Olaide Crown – Gigiba

41. Professional – Tegomole Beat

42. DJ Maphorisa Ft. Kwesta & Vyno Miller – Amanzi

43. Dremo – Wahala Dey