After several editions of the 360Nobs Monthly Mixtapes, our official DJ rebranded a new copy of the newly tunes dropped during the Quarantine(Stay At Home) period, by our famous musicians in African combining the SA Pop, Ghanian Pop and most especially 9ja Pop, fixing all this together brings about a Mighty drop from the so called popular DJ, DJ Yomc aka Tha Cue Ultimator where he explains that the Mix is Spiritual, Electrical and Streetful.
Tracklist
1. Simi – Duduke
2. Wizkid Ft. London – Electric
3. Demmie Vee – Vini Vidi Vici
4. Joeboy – Call
5. Irockclassic Ft. Peruzzi & Dremo – Quarantime
6. Darkovibes Ft. Peruzzi – Fa Me Me
7. Danny S – Prayer
8. Peruzzi Ft. Not3s – Reason
9. Tekno – Kata
10. Yemi Alade Ft. Angelique Kidjo – Sekere
11. DJ Maphorisa Ft. Kabza De Small & Mystro – Phumelela
12. Boohle Ft. ThackzinDJ & Teejay – Memeza
13. Lani – Falling
14. DJ Maphorisa Ft. Kabza De Small & Arienne Foo – Nguwe
15. Mayorkun – Of Lagos
16. Jhybo – Shi Gege
17. Guiltybeatz Ft. Joeboy – No Love
18. De Mthuda Ft. Mhaw Keys – Shona Malanga
19. Samklef – Indoor Party
20. Krizbeatz Ft. Tekno & Teni – Hit Adm Remix
21. Naira Marley Ft. Cblvck & Mohbad – Dido Lobo
22. Dremo Ft. Naira Marley – Konjinaba
23. Bella Shmurda – Colodia Drive Us
24. Rema – Dumebi (Major Lazer Remix)
25. DJ Tira Ft. NaakMusiQ & DJ Clock – SuperHero
26. Supta Ft. NaakMusiQ & DJ Tira – Super Sonic
27. DJ TMix – Marlians Dance Beat
28. Winnie Khumalo – Phezulu
29. Professional – Otiko Beat
30. Dladla Mshunqisi Ft. J Something & Beast – Samba Nabo
31. Oladips – Kwaratine
32. DJ Shimza Ft. Mishka – African Woman
33. Shimza – Eminence
34. DJ MoreMuzic – Undertaker(Ghost Mode)
35. Danny S – Oma Mad
36. Professional – Maru Beat
37. Rexxie – Marlian Riddim
38. Babes Wodumo Ft. Mampintsha – Corona
39. Professional – Awon Omo
40. Olaide Crown – Gigiba
41. Professional – Tegomole Beat
42. DJ Maphorisa Ft. Kwesta & Vyno Miller – Amanzi
43. Dremo – Wahala Dey