London Based Nigerian DJ, DJ GABA is back with another mixtape from his previous AFROBEAT CORNER MIXTAPE SERIES , this is AFROBEAT CORNER PT3 this is another banger of a mixtape, Download and Enjoy

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

DOWNLOAD HERE

TRACKLIST

1. Intro – David

2. Odogwu – Burna Boy

3. Rora – Rekaado Banks

4. Beamer- Rema

5. King – Fireboy

6. I can’t kill myself. – Timaya

7. Blow – Blaq Jarzee

8. Skeleton – Tekno

9. Material – Rudebone

10. Mad O. – DJ Xclusive

11. Opo – 2face ft Wizkid

12. Mad – Wurld ft Sarz

13. Vibration – Fireboy

14. Parte after party – Bigtril

15. Gangsta – Darkoo ft Davido

16. Bop daddy – Falz

17. Jaho – Kizz Daniel

18. Money play – Burna Boy

19. Shakere – Yemi Alade ft Angelique Kidjo

20. Nobody – DJ Neptune ft Mr Eazi & Joeboy

21. Mingle – Mr Yomi

22. Where u day – T-Classic

23. Somebody – Skiibii ft Kizz Daniel

24. 1 milli – Davido

25. Jore – Adekunle Gold ft Kizz Daniel

26. Omo logo – Fireboy

27. Bamiloke – Crayon

28. Bolanle – Zlatan

29. Scatter – Fireboy

30. Instagram – Reminisce ft Naira Marley & Olamide

31. Miracle – Danny S

32. Tigasa – Naira Marley

33. Olumix – Olumix

34. Parte after parte – 2T Boys ft Dot

35. O por – Lil Kesh

36. Puta – Naira Marley

37. Isheyen – Naira Marley

38. Jaypizzle – Jaypizzle

39. Wonma – Olamide

40. Geng – Mayorkun

41. Egungun – Zlatan ft Obesere

42. Tesumole – Naira Marley

43. Yeye boyfriend – Zlatan

44. Pongilah – Slimcase

45. Lamba xtra – Slimcase

46. Gbefun – Small Doctor

47. Are u ok – Guccimenko

48. Owo – CDQ

49. Destiny – Destiny boy

50. Ijo ope – Raman jago ft Zlatan

51. Alhaji – KIllertunes

52. Rawa dance – Joe EL

53. Boda Sodiq – Niniola