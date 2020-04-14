London Based Nigerian DJ, DJ GABA is back with another mixtape from his previous AFROBEAT CORNER MIXTAPE SERIES , this is AFROBEAT CORNER PT3 this is another banger of a mixtape, Download and Enjoy
TRACKLIST
1. Intro – David
2. Odogwu – Burna Boy
3. Rora – Rekaado Banks
4. Beamer- Rema
5. King – Fireboy
6. I can’t kill myself. – Timaya
7. Blow – Blaq Jarzee
8. Skeleton – Tekno
9. Material – Rudebone
10. Mad O. – DJ Xclusive
11. Opo – 2face ft Wizkid
12. Mad – Wurld ft Sarz
13. Vibration – Fireboy
14. Parte after party – Bigtril
15. Gangsta – Darkoo ft Davido
16. Bop daddy – Falz
17. Jaho – Kizz Daniel
18. Money play – Burna Boy
19. Shakere – Yemi Alade ft Angelique Kidjo
20. Nobody – DJ Neptune ft Mr Eazi & Joeboy
21. Mingle – Mr Yomi
22. Where u day – T-Classic
23. Somebody – Skiibii ft Kizz Daniel
24. 1 milli – Davido
25. Jore – Adekunle Gold ft Kizz Daniel
26. Omo logo – Fireboy
27. Bamiloke – Crayon
28. Bolanle – Zlatan
29. Scatter – Fireboy
30. Instagram – Reminisce ft Naira Marley & Olamide
31. Miracle – Danny S
32. Tigasa – Naira Marley
33. Olumix – Olumix
34. Parte after parte – 2T Boys ft Dot
35. O por – Lil Kesh
36. Puta – Naira Marley
37. Isheyen – Naira Marley
38. Jaypizzle – Jaypizzle
39. Wonma – Olamide
40. Geng – Mayorkun
41. Egungun – Zlatan ft Obesere
42. Tesumole – Naira Marley
43. Yeye boyfriend – Zlatan
44. Pongilah – Slimcase
45. Lamba xtra – Slimcase
46. Gbefun – Small Doctor
47. Are u ok – Guccimenko
48. Owo – CDQ
49. Destiny – Destiny boy
50. Ijo ope – Raman jago ft Zlatan
51. Alhaji – KIllertunes
52. Rawa dance – Joe EL
53. Boda Sodiq – Niniola