Nigerian singer, songwriter, composer and author, Brymo has released his highly anticipated 7th studio album titled “Yellow”.

The “Yellow” body of work houses 15 beautiful tracks with a single collaboration with gifted Nigerian neo-soul singer, Lindsey Abudei. It serves as a follow up to his previously released extended play dubbed “AAA.”

All tracks produced were by MikkyMe Joses except Track 15 which he got extra creative assistance from Nsikak David.