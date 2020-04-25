25% Of Coronavirus Carriers Don’t Show Symptoms But Can Still Spread Virus – CDC

The CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention) is releasing more information about the coronavirus, revealing that as many as 25% of people infected but showing no symptoms are spreading the virus.

The new findings are leading the CDC to broaden the range of who needs to wear medical masks, as they previously stated that only people showing symptoms should wear a mask.

Experts are urging the public to continue with social distancing, and they believe that everyone should be wearing masks to protect themselves against asymptomatic carriers spreading the virus.