23 new cases of Coronavirus recorded in Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Kaduna, Lagos and Abuja

23 new cases of Coronavirus has been confirmed in Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Kaduna, Lagos and Abuja.

With the new figures released by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, a total of 174 cases has been confirmed in Nigeria. 2 deaths have been recorded so far and 9 patients have been discharged after recovering from the disease.

Here is a breakdown of Coronavirus cases in some Nigerian states as at 8pm on April 1; Lagos- 91 FCT- 35 Osun- 14 Oyo- 8 Ogun- 4 Edo- 4 Kaduna- 4 Bauchi- 3 Enugu- 2 Ekiti- 2 Rivers-1 Benue- 1 Akwa Ibom- 5