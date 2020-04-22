22 New Confirmed Cases Of Coronavirus Recorded In Nigeria – NCDC

22 new cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed in Nigeria by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) as at 09:00pm on April 8.
The 22 new cases of the coronavirus in Nigeria were reported as, 15 in Lagos, 4 in the FCT, 2 in Bauchi, 1 in Edo.
NCDC stated;
Twenty-two new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 15 in Lagos, 4 in the FCT, 2 in Bauchi, 1 in Edo
As at 09:00pm 8th April there are 276 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Fourty-four have been discharged with six deaths
As at 09:00 pm 8th April, there are
276 confirmed cases
44 discharged
6 deaths
Lagos- 145
FCT- 54
Osun- 20
Oyo- 11
Edo- 12
Bauchi- 8
Akwa Ibom- 5
Kaduna- 5
Ogun- 4
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 2
Rivers-2
Benue- 1
Ondo- 1
Kwara- 2
Delta- 1
Katsina-1