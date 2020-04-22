22 New Confirmed Cases Of Coronavirus Recorded In Nigeria – NCDC

22 new cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed in Nigeria by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) as at 09:00pm on April 8.

The 22 new cases of the coronavirus in Nigeria were reported as, 15 in Lagos, 4 in the FCT, 2 in Bauchi, 1 in Edo.

NCDC stated;

Twenty-two new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 15 in Lagos, 4 in the FCT, 2 in Bauchi, 1 in Edo

As at 09:00pm 8th April there are 276 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Fourty-four have been discharged with six deaths

As at 09:00 pm 8th April, there are

276 confirmed cases

44 discharged

6 deaths

Lagos- 145

FCT- 54

Osun- 20

Oyo- 11

Edo- 12

Bauchi- 8

Akwa Ibom- 5

Kaduna- 5

Ogun- 4

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-2

Benue- 1

Ondo- 1

Kwara- 2

Delta- 1

Katsina-1