20-Year-Old Engineering Student Manufactures Manual Ventilator In Kaduna (Video)

A student of Ahmadu Bello University in Zaria, Kaduna State, has been hailed on Twitter after he designed and manufactured a “manual ventilator” in 2 days to aid in the treatment of Coronavirus patients.

20-year-old Usman Dalhatu, from Gombe state, is a 200-level student of Mechanical Engineering at the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU).

Usman has been an inventor since secondary school, made the manual ventilator with locally sourced materials.

He said that he designed and produced the manual ventilator as part of the effort to assist the Federal Government to fight the Coronavirus pandemic.

Below is a video of him explaining how the manual ventilator is used.