You Are A Disgrace To Womanhood, Troll Slams Moyo Lawal For Exercising In See Through Yoga Pants (Video)

A furious troll has attacked popular actress, Moyo Lawal, who is fond of flaunting her massive backside on her Instagram handle.

The actress recently posted a work out video that made most of her fans especially her female fans angry.

Known for always flaunting her endowed voluptuous natural backside unapologetically, she posted the work out video and as you know her well-endowed body was also at full display to the fans.

Moyo shared the video with the caption;

” Moyo who sent you ? Sha don’t collapse 🙄….. how fast can you go in 50 seconds ??? …….If I hear piiiiiim…….. …… ……… P.s ayam wearing yoga pants jare , and am light skinned ,you know with #Fierceglow everywhere blends cc “

Infuriated by this, an angry fan decided to attack her.

“You’re a disgrace to womanhood… Useless she goat” the fan wrote.

Watch video and see the troll’s reaction;

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-Rj0PkJNNU/