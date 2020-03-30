Wofai Fada Tests Negative For Coronavirus After Contact With UK Returnee Who Showed Symptoms At The AMVCA

Wofai Fada has shared her test result on social media after she tested negative for coronavirus.

The actress was at the recent AMVCA and she took a photo with documentary photographer, Seun O who had just returned to Nigeria from the UK and showed symptoms of coronavirus at the Award ceremony.

Following warnings that Seun may have contracted coronavirus in the UK before returning to Nigeria, AMVCA attendees were all advised to self-isolate.

Lagos health commissioner, Prof. Akin Abayomi later advised that everyone who attended the AMVCA on March 14 should observe strict self-isolation as they may have come in contact with a person who has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Actress Wofai said she’s been self-isolating but was forced to take a test after people began calling her and sending text messages about the photo she took with the suspected case. She said this caused her to panic, hence the test.

She has now revealed that her result came out negative and she also shared a screenshot as proof.

Sharing the screenshot of her test result, she wrote:

“I’ve seen pictures I took with a fan ,from the last amvca award, go viral. I wasn’t scared at first, but the calls and messages from everyone made me panic .

After staying isolated for 14 days without any symptoms of corona , I still went for a test just to confirm and the result came out negative. thanks to everyone that reached out to me . I’m safe. Be safe too. Happy quarantine”