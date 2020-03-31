Why Money Donated By Billionaires Against COVID-19 Is Audio Billions – Hushpuppi

Dubai based big boy, Hushpuppi has insinuated that the money donated by billionaires towards the fight against COVID-19 could be audio billions.

According to him, the contact he had with major orphanages and hospitals show that they are lacking a lot. This makes him wonder where all the billions they donated went.

He stated this just days after billionaires Femi Otedola and Aliko Dangote donated billions to help fight the deadly virus which broke out in China.

Hushpuppi wrote: ‘I am directly in contact with some major orphanages and hospitals. They are lacking majorly in this crazy time so that makes me wonder where did all those privately donated funds go to”