Why I Have The Right To Marry Regina Daniels – Ned Nwoko

Nigerian Billionaire, Ned Nwoko has revealed the reason why he married a much younger woman in the person of Teenage Actress, Regina Daniels.

The marriage between the billionaire and the actress, at a time, was the trend all across social media, as most to Nigerians frowned at the union between the duo with about 40-year gap between them.

Regina Daniels and Hubby, Ned Nwoko

However, speaking with Kemiashefonlovehaven about his marriage to Regina, Ned revealed that as a devout Muslim he could choose to marry as many women as he wanted based on the tenets of the religion.

His media handlers also added:

“Allamdulilai, Hon. Ned Nwoko is of royal blood and he is entitled to as many wives as he desires. He is no kid and knows what is best for him. Don’t forget that he is a devout Moslem and he is entitled to more than a wife. He would not want to comment on Regina Daniels currently.”