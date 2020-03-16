“We Own The Highlights”- Cubana Chiefpriest Celebrates Mercy Eke For Bagging AMVCA’s Best Dressed Female Award

Celebrity barman, Cubana Chiefpriest has taken to his official Instagram page to celebrate 2019 Big Brother Nigeria winner, Mercy Eke following her award win at the 2020 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award(AMVCA).

The reality TV star snagged the award of the best dressed for the event.

Cubana Chiefpriest in his congratulatory message sarcastically stated that the win has been causing trouble in Lagos.

He wrote:

“#MyOwerri🇳🇬 Girls Are Made To Shut Down🔥 We Own The Highlights 📺 Deal With It !!!! @official_mercyeke Congrats 🍾 Ada Owerri🇳🇬 Your Award 🥇 De Cause Fight For Lagos🇳🇬 N.B… Get YourSelf An O’Town🇳🇬 Girl 👧 @swankyjerry Take 🖐 #CubanaChiefPriest🔑 #CelebrityBarMan🌟”