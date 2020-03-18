We Don’t Want To Be Slapped – Kate Henshaw Rejects Elisha Abbo As AGN Patron

Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw has also called out the President of Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) Emeka Rollas for honoring Senator Elisha Abbo as a patron of the association.

Kate Henshaw in her protest to the induction stated that the Adamawa lawmaker who was seen in a video in 2019 assaulting a nursing mother in a sex toy shop’, cannot be considered worthy a patron of AGN.

Kate Henshaw then hilariously added that there are women in the guild and it will not be appropriate to have a slapper in their midst.

She tweeted;

Emeka Rollas, I cannot find your handle on Twitter, my name is Kate Henshaw and I do not mince words when I say @AbboElisha is NOT worthy to be a patron of the Actors Guild of Nigeria. We have women in this guild and we do not want to be slapped!!