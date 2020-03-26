We don’t have protective equipment – Health workers in Nigeria lament

Health workers under the aegis of the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), have revealed that they are lacking the necessary Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

Chairman of the Bauchi State chapter, Ibrahim Maikudi, told the press on Wednesday that nurses needed to protect themselves in the course of their duties, hence the need for PPE.

PPE include goggles and protective clothing designed to protect the wearer’s body from infection.

Maikudi said his members could not afford to take risks, considering the novel coronavirus that has been declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

He added that the association had mobilised its members to join efforts targeted toward curbing the spread COVID-19.

“While preparing and mobilising our members to be prepared in case they come in contact with patients, we also advised them to take safety measures while discharging their duties.

“We are calling on Bauchi government to provide PPE in the facilities across the state,” he said.