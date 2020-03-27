VIDEO: Nasty C – There They Go

“There They Go,” therefore, becomes the first act of a new chapter for Nasty, who’s seen his stock rise globally after impressing a bunch of influencers, from Sway Calloway (remember that freestyle?) to French Montana and making music with them.

Born Nsikayesizwe David Junior Ngcobo, the rapper has also been the number one most-streamed South African artiste on Apple Music for four years consecutively. Thus, it’s only natural such a global powerhouse would want to ally with a man of his talents. Announcing the signing, Def Jam Recordings interim chairman/CEO Jeff Harleston said that “Nasty C is a unique and forward-thinking artist who is at the forefront of a new generation of rappers emerging from Africa. Def Jam is a globally recognized brand synonymous with excellence in hip-hop, and we are excited to welcome Nasty C — an international star with real vision and talent — into the family.”

Also speaking, the artist said: “It’s powerful to be a part of the Def Jam family. It’s an iconic record label and has made the careers of many of the artists I look up to.”