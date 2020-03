Nigeria’s high-flying afrobeats emerging star and BBTB Worldwide signee – MezziBanks serves up the very colourful visuals to his latest trending single – CHOKO.

Directed by 2Shotz in Dallas Texas, “Choko” has all the elements of an afrobeats hit song and with features in top UK magazines as well as topping music charts, MezziBanks delivers a perfect gift for fans at this time as you stay home and enjoy the quarantine season. #StaySafe and enjoy #CHOKO

DOWNLOAD “CHOKO” AUDIO/MP3