UK` music producer and disk jockey, Manny Norte has served the official music video of his latest single tiled “4am.”

On “4am,” he features Nigerian wonder boy, Rema alongside American grammy-winning artiste, 6lack and highly talented British rapper, Tion Wayne.

You probably never saw this coming but it is what it is. Everyone on this record delivered like Hebrew women, much words not need anyway, go see for yourself.

Check it out and share your thoughts below.