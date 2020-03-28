VIDEO: L.A.X ft. 2Baba – Gobe

Following a successful Album, over 50 million streams across digital service providers, tours, L.A.X has earned plaudits for his hypnotic live shows.

L.A.X features 2Baba on ‘Gobe’ with Afrobeatz captivating hook, bolstered with a thunderous Afropop pulse. Produced by Clemzy, the vibe possesses a spiritual trip into a hyper-real wonderland.

Après un album réussi, plus de 50 millions de flux à travers des fournisseurs de services numériques, des tournées, L.A.X a mérité des éloges pour ses spectacles en direct hypnotiques.

