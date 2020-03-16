VIDEO: Ketchup – Tripping ft. Lazbizi

Sequel to the successful release of his monster jam titled “Sweet” featuring Flavour, Ketchup is following up with another heavy tune off his “Skilahmatic” album titled “Tripping” featuring Lazbizi.

The award-winning Afro-dancehall artiste, who is popularly known for his contagious energy and his monster singles – ‘Nuvo’ and ‘Show Me Yuh Rozay’ – isn’t relenting on his pursuit to cement his legacy as the Afro-Dancehall king.

Having toured and performed in some the biggest stages across the world, alongside great Afrobeat and Dancehall artistes, the groove mystro is back to bless our screens with yet another sensational music video. The was shot and directed by the phenomenal Director Chidube.

Check it out and share your thoughts below.



ITUNES/APPLE MUSIC