VIDEO: iTasha ft. Davido – Sheri

Nigerian singer, iTasha makes her NJO debut in style with A-list collaborator, Davido, on the track “Sheri“.

iTasha, an artist under Rex Music Worldwide, releases this single under Mr Eazi’s emPawa platform.

 

