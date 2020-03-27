VIDEO: Iryne Rock – Let It Rise to You

Let It Rise to You is the new single from Nigerian-American gospel artist, Iryne Rock.

The song is an upbeat, call to worship anthem that takes the listener into worship and a deeper level of gratitude for the goodness of God.

According to her;

“I received this song at a time in my life when I felt things were not going according to my expectations. Once I shifted my focus to God and trusted in His perfect plan for my life, I couldn’t help but worship Him. I want every listener to focus on our good and loving Father, no matter the situation they are going through especially with all the uncertainties going on in the world today.”

Iryne Rock was born in Nigeria and relocated to the United States as a teenager. She gave her life to Christ, and was involved in the choir from an early age. She served as the Youth Pastor and worship leader at her local church in Jessup, Maryland where she developed her vocal and songwriting abilities. Her style of music cuts across multiple genres.

It is her prayer and desire that her songs serve as tools for all believers in their worship and prayer lives.

Listen to her new single ‘Let It Rise to You’ Below!

DOWNLOAD: Iryne Rock - Let It Rise to You (10.3 MiB, 8 hits)

Watch & Enjoy Video Below!