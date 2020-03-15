VIDEO: Herman Suede – Free

Herman Suede may be just 17 years old, but it is quite apparent he is not deterred from aiming for the top spot in the Ghanaian music space as he releases his debut 2020 single, a feel-good jam dubbed “Free”.

This comes off the back of an eventful 2019 which saw the teenage enigma release his debut EP; kick-start a high school tour; bag a feature on Sarkodie’s critically acclaimed “Black Love” album; and headline his own concert – being the youngest Ghanaian act to ever do so!

“Free” is simply a presentation of the concept of freedom through the young songwriter’s perspective.

Shot on location in Los Angeles and Accra, the colorful and energetic video does not only accurately capture the feel-good mood of the song but also breathes the overriding theme of youthful liberation.

