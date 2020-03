“Donne Moi l’accord Avec” is the latest banger which Dadju rolled out and it features Burna Boy.

Dadju Djuna Nsungula, better known by the mononym Dadju or at times Prince Dadju, is a French singer. He was signed to the label Wati B and in 2017 signed with Polydor Records of Universal Music Group.

Dadju and Burna Boy unleashes a serial lyrics moves on “Donne Moi l’accord Avec”.