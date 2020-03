Chocolate City and 100 Crowns talented rapper, Blaqbonez has released the official music video of his latest record entitled “Haba.”

The self acclaimed Nigerian Adele is at it again, he previously served us a sizzling diss track tagged “Green Blaq Green” which was directed at ace Kenyan rapper, Khaligragh Jones. Now he’s out with another, for your listening pleasure.

“Haba” was produced by Tempoe and the video was directed by the highly creative TG Omori AKA Boy Director.

GET IT ON DIGITAL STORES