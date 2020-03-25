Toyin Abraham’s Husband, Climbs Top Of Mountain To Deliver Powerful Prayers Against Coronavirus

Actress Toyin Abraham’s husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi has taken a decisive action against coronavirus by climbing the top of a mountain and offering prayers against coronavirus.

This comes after Nigeria recorded its first coronavirus death yesterday.

The number of coronavirus cases has now reached 42 leaving many in a state of panic.

He captioned the picture he shared:

“Alpha and Omega
You are the Rose of Sharon
We call you “Your Excellency”
How excellent is your name my God
Father Lord, please forgive & have mercy on us”

