Toyin Abraham’s Husband, Climbs Top Of Mountain To Deliver Powerful Prayers Against Coronavirus

Actress Toyin Abraham’s husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi has taken a decisive action against coronavirus by climbing the top of a mountain and offering prayers against coronavirus.
This comes after Nigeria recorded its first coronavirus death yesterday.
The number of coronavirus cases has now reached 42 leaving many in a state of panic.
He captioned the picture he shared:
“Alpha and Omega
You are the Rose of Sharon
We call you “Your Excellency”
How excellent is your name my God
Father Lord, please forgive & have mercy on us”
