Toyin Abraham speaks on what God is doing to mankind with Coronavirus epidemic

Nollywood actress and mother of one, Toyin Abraham, has hinted on what it seems God is trying to the do with the outbreak of Covid-19 epidemic.

The multiple award winning movie star, shared a lovely photo on her Instagram page and wrote;

“God is showing us his power with this virus. He’s reminding us that, WE ARE ALL LIVING AT HIS MERCY. He’s using this virus to waking us up from our slumber. God is telling us not to feel too relaxed and be lost in the pursuit of this life. He’s telling us it costs him nothing to punish the whole world at a time.

However, we do not need to panic or live in fear, all we have to do is to take precautions and SEEK God more. And after this whole thing, if this messenger in disguise of a virus do not change you to being a better person, then, you are irredeemable. THIS SHOULD CHANGE THE WORLD FOR BETTER..”

