“Tomboy Doesn’t Mean You Are A Lesbian” – Actress Bukunmi Oluwashina

Award-winning actress, Bukunmi Oluwashina has debunked the rumours that she is a lesbian.

According to the Nollywood thespian, she said even though she dresses like a Tomboy she is not in any way a lesbian and that she has numerous boyfriends.

The actress who recently became a producer cum director after she worked on her personal project titled “Traffic”, made the statement in a chat with newsmen.

She said, “Tomboy does not mean you are a lesbian, as a matter of fact, I don’t get to keep girlfriends (Female friends) closer like I do keep my boyfriends. The closest people around me are all guys, plenty. And all we do is to discuss business not prick (Laughs). Productive conversation is the only thing that can get me addicted to someone. I’m not that romantic like people think. I’m a freaking introvert”.

“But When its time for you all to meet my man, when he shows up, you probably see him. Not promising though because I love a private life. I always don’t like talking about or posting the most beautiful part of my life on the media, because people ruin beautiful things. I kinda have anthropophobia. But God would help me when that time comes sha. The most important thing now is hustle”, she added.