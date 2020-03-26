Toke Makinwa Under Fire For Advising Every Lady To Have A Vibrator

Media personality, Toke Makinwa has been lambasted for encouraging women to own vibrators.

According to her, every woman should own a vibrator as she currently has three. However, the advice has not gone down well with netizens who accused her of being insensitive and misleading women at a time the world is joining hands to find a way out of coronavirus pandemic.

She was also accused of never having orgasm which could be the reason for her owning vibrators.

“I can feel angle at which Toke Makinwa is coming from. Those are words from a woman that has never been satisfied during sex.

We need to do better as men. You cannot be a 2 minutes man and expected not to be replaced by a sex toy.” a Twitter user commented.

See more reactions below:

