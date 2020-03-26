Toke Makinwa Under Fire For Advising Every Lady To Have A Vibrator

Media personality, Toke Makinwa has been lambasted for encouraging women to own vibrators.

According to her, every woman should own a vibrator as she currently has three. However, the advice has not gone down well with netizens who accused her of being insensitive and misleading women at a time the world is joining hands to find a way out of coronavirus pandemic.

She was also accused of never having orgasm which could be the reason for her owning vibrators.

“I can feel angle at which Toke Makinwa is coming from. Those are words from a woman that has never been satisfied during sex.

We need to do better as men. You cannot be a 2 minutes man and expected not to be replaced by a sex toy.” a Twitter user commented.

See more reactions below:

Toke Makinwa says ladies should try and get sex toys for themselves that she has like 3types at home, and a lady replied her that; sex toys are expensive but men are cheaper. Mogbe 🙆😂😂 pic.twitter.com/u1QUZiFF0c — lUqMaN™ (@LuqmanTI_2) March 26, 2020

When we are worried about adequate PPE for health care workers, Toke Makinwa is bothered about how every Female should own a Vibrator… tragic — Engineer Tolu Tezzy_ 💧 (@tolutezzy_) March 26, 2020

The reason most ladies never experience orgasm is because they don't understand their own body mechanism. Now tell me HOW do you want us to satisfy you if you don't know what satisfies you? Toke makinwa gave a good s*x education and you're here talking in the rubbish — The Attah of Nigeria 👳🇳🇬 (@akortainment) March 26, 2020

Toke Makinwa said every female should own a vibrator. Nothing concern me, at least Cucumbers will stop suffering. Some girls don’t pity that fruit. — DREYLO. (@RealDreylo) March 26, 2020

All these Toke Makinwa stans, most of you can’t even afford transportation fare for a D*ck appointment, you are shouting toys over men, can you afford it? — LocalBlackMan™ (@localblack_man) March 26, 2020

Toke Makinwa advised ladies to get vibrators but you’re asking men for their opinion on what exactly ? What does their opinion have to do with women, their vagina and their vibrators ? https://t.co/nkVBr2ZETu — ebele. (@ebelee_) March 26, 2020

Toke Makinwa is right tho, why won’t Women use Vibrators, when you cum after 2 minutes. You’re dragging her, how long do you last in bed? — DANNY WALTER 👑 (@Danny_Walterr) March 26, 2020

I can feel angle at which Toke Makinwa is coming from. Those are words from a woman that has never been satisfied during sex. We need to do better as men. You cannot be a 2 minutes man and expected not to be replaced by a sex toy. — Duke of Ibadan 🀄️ (@AsiwajuLerry) March 26, 2020