Tiwa Savage Reacts After She Was Accused Of Being A Lesbian

Popular Nigerian songstress Tiwa Savage in her reaction to an accusation of being a lesbian, has said she would love that the story be published.

The divorced mother of one was accused by a social media user of being in an intimate relationship with her hairstylist, Chyna Bee.

According to the Instagram user, their alleged same gender affair would soon be announced through a faceless Instagram blog.

The Instagram user, wrote:

“The lesbian affair you and @tiwasavage are having will soon be known to the world!! Trust me!! Gist lover is going to publish the lesbian affair you and @who_is_chynabee and @tiwasavage is having !! Very soon !! Watch out!!”

Tiwa reacted stating that they can go ahead to post the whole issue as it would help her career.

The singer also added that the issue would aid raise and increase her fan base as there are plenty women that would like to get laid her.

She said:

“Is as if coro don enter this ones brain. And trust me when you publish your rubbish you go increase my fan base cause plenty babes don dey wait me for that side. Won ma ko mije”