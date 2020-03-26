Those Wishing Me Coronavirus Will Get HIV – Governor Bello Fires Back

Against several calls from some Nigerians including the opposition People’s Democratic Party, PDP, that the Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello should go for test to ascertain his status on the current deadly coronavirus pandemic that have claimed several lives in the world, the governor has come out to state that those wishing that he contact the disease would be infected with HIV/Aids.

The governor stated this in a 28 seconds video. Gov Bello in the video claimed to be hale and hearty.

The governor challenged any body doubting to the boxing ring, assuring that he would emerge victorious.

His words” I gat no COVID. Those who wish me to have COVID will have HIV. I am good, hale and hearty. I challenge everybody to the boxing ring”.

It would be recalled that the Kogi State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, had advised Alhaji Yahaya Bello to immediately subject himself to Covid-19 test having had contact with Abba kyari, the Chief of staff to President Mohammadu Buhari.

The PDP in a statement signed by the Director Research and Documentation, Achadu Dickson said the fight against the dreaded Covid-19 virus can only be won when stakeholders show responsibility beyond lips service.

He urged those who had contact with the CoS to go for test. The statement appealed to the APC led government not to play politics with the health and safety of Kogites,

He, however, prayed for Gov. Bello and wished that he tests negative at the end.

“The PDP notes that it has still not seen any concrete preparation by the government to tackle the scourge in the state beyond the shut down and ban of public gatherings. We urged the Government to take a cue from what is obtained in Borno, Lagos and other states where they have shown serious commitment to fighting the scourge.

” For an issue that is presently a global phenomenon and requires political and other will to fight by leadership at all strata, we are worried by the sudden disappearance of the governor from the state for no serious reason, described it as unfortunate. The PDP however called on the state government to be civil even in the face of the enforcement of the order banning public gatherings,” the statement added.