“This Is My First Mother’s Day As A Mother” – Toyin Abraham Shares

In line with celebration of World’s Mother’s Day on Sunday, March 22, Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has shared a never seen before photo of herself and her baby boy, Ire to mark her first celebration of Mother’s Day.

The multiple award winning actress, shared the hospital bed photo and expressed her excitement to be called a mother on a day like this.

“This is my first Mother’s Day as a mother and the feeling is extremely surreal. I am thankful and ecstatic all at once and I am using myself as a point of contact for everybody looking for the fruit of the womb. Your wish will be granted in Jesus name. Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers out there.”

Not stopping there, Toyin Abraham who is now happily married to her senior colleague, Kolawale Ajeyemi and have a son together also advised her fans and followers on social media to stay safe and protect themselves from the wide spread of Coronavirus.

“Remember guys #CoronaVirus is real and deadly. Please wash your hands, practice social distancing and self- isolate if need be. I love you all,” she added.

