Tacha Returns To Lagos From UK Amidst Coronavirus Scare

Natacha Akide also known as Tacha, a former housemate of Nigeria’s biggest reality TV show, Big Brother Naija has arrived Lagos after spending days abroad amidst coronavirus spreads.

Tacha Taking to her Instagram page, she announced that her team would be sending out foodstuffs, money and other relief materials to her fans who might get stranded as the deadly coronavirus cases grow in leaps and bounds.

Sharing a video of herself en route to Lagos, the Port Harcourt firstborn wrote:

SO STRESSFUL 10hrs STOP IN DUBAI 8HOURS TO LAGOS!! Anyways I’m BACK!!!

Deliberating between sharing HAND SANITIZERS, FOOD STUFFS or just SENDING MONEY �