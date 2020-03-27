‘Send Anyone With Coronavirus To Me And I Will Cure Him’ – Popular Man Of God Dares Nigerians

Bishop Sam Zuga of House of Joy ministry and founder of Samzuga International has called on Nigerians to bring to him anyone with coronavirus for treatment as he will cure them.

He said “anyone with corona virus should be referred to him for treatment” as he challenges Nigerians who have been calling out men of God in this time of need.

Speaking on the lockdown at a healing crusade organised to sensitise people about the Corona virus in Yola, Adamawa State while also shedding light on why he wa not afraid of the deadly virus, he revealed his willingness to heal anyone with the virus known as Covid-19.

Bishop Sam Zuga said, ”No virus can survive in my body, my body is the temple of God, it can’t accommodate anything called virus.”

According to Nigerian Tribune, the man of God further added: “Coronavirus is not different from other diseases that God has been using me to heal. A virus cannot decide for me. I will stay at home when I want, not when coronavirus is giving orders.

“I can’t stop going to church because of a mere virus. How can I dishonor the Creator because of the creature? I cannot help the devil to kill people by forcing them to stay at home and be killed by hunger.

There is no difference between those who died of Corona virus and who died of hunger.

“People that are killed by Boko Haram and herdsmen are more dangerous than Corona in Nigeria. If we acted drastically against these two as we are doing to coronavirus, Nigeria could have finished with the issue of insecurity since. I am the light of the world. Light is needed when there is darkness. Coronavirus is the current darkness in the world. How can light run away from darkness?

“The darker the darkness, the brighter the light, I will use this thick darkness and shine the light of Christ among nations. This is the best time to prove that Jesus Christ defeated Satan truly,” he said.

Bishop Sam Zuga, at the event, called Corona virus and agent of the devil and personally anointing thousands of participants in the healing crusade with what he called ‘Annointing for preservation’.

“I am calling on all sick people, not only victims of Corona virus in Nigeria and beyond to meet me in Yola, Adamawa State. They will surely go back with a tangible testimony,” he assured.