See The Moment A Pastor Was Whisked Away By Police For Holding Sunday Service In Benin (Video)

A video has emerged online showing the moment a pastor was taken away by men of the Nigeria Police Force.

The pastor’s offense was that he disregarded government’s instruction to put an end type all large gatherings at this time because of coronavirus, and went ahead to hold a Sunday service.

Local reports show that the pastor (name withheld) held the service in Benin, Edo state but midway through, police officers stormed the church and got him arrested. The church members were also sent packing.

The pastor was then whisked away by the officers. At the moment, the man’s fate remains unknown.

Watch the video below: