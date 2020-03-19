Sadio Mane donates £41,000 to a Senegal health organisation to help fight against coronavirus

Liverpool of England and Senegal striker Saido Mane has donated a whooping £41,000 to a health organization fighting the spread of coronavirus in Senegal as the West African nation comes to grips with the global pandemic.

Senegal has 27 confirmed cases of the deadly virus, with two recoveries and according to the player’s agent who spoke to BBC, the CAF player of the year made the donations ‘spontaneously’

Mane also took to social media to tell Senegalese people to take the virus ‘extremely seriously’, before giving them tips on how to avoid the disease by applying ‘disinfectant or wash their hands for at least 30 seconds’.

Senegalese officials announced Monday the suspension of flights between the West African country and several countries in Europe (France, Belgium, Spain, Portugal and Italy) and in the Northern Africa (Algeria, Tunisia) while Morocco already announced the suspension of flights with Senegal.